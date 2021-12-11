Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers, vaccination data targeted
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 03:31 PM BdST
Brazil's health ministry said its website was hit on Friday by a hacker attack that took several systems down, including one with information about the national immunization program and another used to issue digital vaccination certificates.
The government put off for a week implementing new health requirements for travellers arriving in Brazil due to the attack.
"The health ministry reports that in the early hours of Friday it suffered an incident that temporarily compromised some of its systems ... which are currently unavailable," it said in a statement.
Police said they were investigating the attack.
The alleged hackers, calling themselves Lapsus$ Group" posted a message on the website saying that internal data had been copied and deleted. "Contact us if you want the data back," it said, in an apparent ransomware attack.
The message, which included e-mail and Telegram contact info, had been removed by Friday afternoon, but the web page was still down, while user data in the ConectSUS app that provides Brazilians with vaccination certificates had disappeared.
The ministry said it was working to restore its systems. At a news conference, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said access to the vaccination data had still not been recovered by Friday evening. Cruz said it was too early to say whether the data had been lost.
Under measures decided on Tuesday after President Jair Bolsonaro opposed the use of a vaccine passport, unvaccinated travellers arriving in Brazil will have to quarantine for five days and be tested for COVID-19.
The requirement was due to start on Saturday, but the government said that will be postponed for a week as vaccination data was not accessible online following the attack.
COVID-19 tracing forms for arriving airline passengers were still available on health regulator Anvisa's website, which was not targeted.
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers
- 3M hit with $22.5m verdict in US military earplug trial
- Prosecution rests case in Maxwell sex abuse trial
- Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in effect
- How nursing homes’ worst offences are hidden
- Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging hate crime
- 53 migrants die in Mexico truck accident
- Children are pandemic’s ‘forgotten grievers’
- Brazil health ministry website hit by hackers, vaccination data targeted
- Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas
- 3M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest US military earplug trial
- Prosecution rests case in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial
- Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas abortion law but leaves It in effect
- How nursing homes’ worst offences are hidden from the public
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant