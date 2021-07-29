New Mexican vigilante group's sympathisers set fire to government offices, businesses
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Jul 2021 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 11:37 AM BdST
Mexican villagers sympathising with a new indigenous self-defence group torched government offices, businesses and houses in a remote mountainous region in southern Chiapas state this week, protesting rampant insecurity in the area.
The violence in the indigenous Tzotzil community of Pantelhó late on Monday and early on Tuesday came less than two weeks after a group of hooded men, calling themselves El Machete, took up arms in nearby Chenalhó to confront drug-trafficking gangs.
It was unclear how many members El Machete has.
Reuters images of Pantelhó after the fires showed the charred remains of buildings, vehicles and houses, with hooded men armed with machetes standing nearby.
"There is no security here, there is no peace, there is no tranquillity," said an unidentified El Machete member, his face covered, in a speech before a crowd on Tuesday afternoon in the main square of Pantelhó.
"There is only fear, crying and fear, extortion and intimidation," he added.
He said residents of the area, not El Machete, were behind the fires. Two villagers in Pantelho agreed. Local men targeted the houses of people suspected to have links with drug traffickers, the two villagers said.
Local authorities could not be reached for comment.
The Fray Bartolomé de las Casas Human Rights Centre last week said that more than 3,000 people in the area have had to abandon their homes in recent months due to incursions by criminal groups seeking to take over the territory.
Many tens of thousands of people have been killed or disappeared in Mexico since the government embarked on a "war on drugs" in 2006.
Mexicans in different parts of the country have responded to spiralling violence and weak government response by forming self-defence militias.
Asked about the emergence of El Machete recently, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he was against groups that take "justice into their own hands."
- Houston man pleads guilty in scheme to sell $317m bogus masks
- Biden weighs vaccine mandate for federal workers
- Canada border guards vote to strike ahead of reopening to US tourists
- Guilty plea in 4 Atlanta-area spa killings
- 98 confirmed dead after Florida collapse
- The Delta variant is the symptom of a bigger threat: vaccine refusal
- Camps have been scrambling for counsellors
- Scenes from America’s largest wildfire
- New Mexican vigilante group's sympathisers set fire to government offices, businesses
- Houston man pleads guilty in scheme to sell $317m bogus masks to Australian state
- Biden weighs vaccine mandate for federal workers
- Canada border guards vote to strike, days ahead of reopening to US tourists
- Guilty plea in 4 Atlanta-area spa killings
- Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98
Most Read
- Banks closed on Aug 1 and Aug 4, banking hours extended
- Bangladesh logs record 16,230 virus cases in a day, death toll crosses 20,000
- Senior judicial magistrate in Jhalakathi dies of COVID at 29
- Viqarunnisa principal under fire over rants in leaked phone call, says audio was doctored
- When companies profit from rape videos
- Robi’s net profits decline in Q2, CEO decries market ‘distortions’
- Dhaka police arrest yaba trafficker headed to Saudi Arabia
- Mahfuz Anam denies rift in Editors’ Council, responds to Naem Nizam’s resignation
- Will the delta variant wreck the recovery?
- Jamuna Group to invest Tk 10bn in troubled e-commerce firm Evaly