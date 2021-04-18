After criticism, Biden says he will raise US cap on refugee admissions
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2021 09:55 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2021 09:55 AM BdST
President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted this year to the United States, a day after he drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers for agreeing to keep the historically low figure in place.
Biden signed an order on Friday extending a 15,000 refugee admissions cap issued by his predecessor Donald Trump through the end of September. In signing the order, Biden shelved a plan announced in February to increase the cap to 62,500.
Biden told reporters in Delaware on Saturday after playing golf that he would go beyond the 15,000 limit.
"We are going to increase the number. Problem was the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up at the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once, so now we are going to raise the number," he said.
With Biden being criticized by lawmakers and refugee advocacy groups, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that he planned to "set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15."
Biden's order to limit admissions to 15,000 was a blow to advocacy groups that wanted the Democratic president to move swiftly to reverse the refugee policies of the Republican Trump, who had set the figure in part as a way to limit immigration.
The programme for admitting refugees is distinct from the asylum system for migrants. Refugees must be vetted while still overseas and cleared for entry to the United States, unlike migrants who arrive at a US border and then request asylum.
Biden's cautious approach appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border, and to not wanting to look "too open" or "soft," another US official with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.
Psaki said on Friday that Biden's "initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely ... given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited."
Republicans have blamed Biden for the situation at the border, faulting his moves to reverse other Trump-era hardline immigration policies.
Biden took office aiming to set a new course for US immigration policy, including a more compassionate approach. But his initial decision to leave in place the caps went against his promises as a candidate.
- Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
- Biden wavers on lifting cap on refugees
- Argentine town bears scars of poverty sharpened by pandemic
- Ex-leaders urge US to back vaccine waiver
- Girl's rape in Venezuela becomes a rallying cry for abortion activists
- Protests in US as police kill Black man
- Officer near Minneapolis kills motorist
- 'This is their blood': lawyer fights for Floyd's family
- US parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
- Biden wavers on restricting refugee entry
- Who leaked a nude image of a Canadian lawmaker? His colleagues want to Know
- Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis
- Ex-leaders, Nobel winners urge US to back COVID vaccine waiver
- In early testimony for defence, witness says Chauvin’s force was ‘justified’
Most Read
- Five die in clash between police and power plant workers in Banshkhali
- Bangladesh reports 101 deaths for second day in COVID flareup
- Bangladesh says teary goodbye to Kabori, who enchanted cinema lovers for decades
- Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
- Former JU teacher Tareque Shamsur Rehman found dead
- Bangladeshi folk fantasy, action film star Wasim dies at 74
- COVID patient of Mugda hospital jumps to his death
- Bangladesh cinema legend Sarah Begum Kabori dies of COVID-19 aged 71
- Bangladesh police introduce pass for ‘movement’ in lockdown
- Overnight rain brings relief