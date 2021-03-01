Under siege over sex harassment claims, Cuomo offers apology
>>Jesse McKinley and Dana Rubinstein, The New York Times
Published: 01 Mar 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2021 04:37 PM BdST
Gov Andrew Cuomo on Sunday sought to stem the political fallout over allegations of sexual harassment, acknowledging that he may have made inappropriate remarks that could “have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation” to a young female aide during private meetings last spring.
Cuomo, 63, said his comments — including those which emerged in an account from the aide, Charlotte Bennett — were an extension of life spent at work, where he sometimes “teased people about their personal lives and relationships.”
“I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that.”
The response from the governor seemed to reflect the gravity of Bennett’s accusations, and those of another former aide last week, as well as the potential damage that they could cause to Cuomo, a third-term Democrat.
Cuomo, who emerged as a national leader during the pandemic, also repeated his calls for an independent investigation of his own behaviour, although the decision over who would oversee that inquiry has proved torturous. His initial choice of a former federal judge to lead the investigation was met with criticism, as was his second suggestion that Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, be paired with Janet DiFiore, the chief judge on New York state’s highest court, to jointly pick someone to investigate the matter. James rejected that proposal.
Finally, late Sunday, Cuomo relented again, saying in a statement that he would grant subpoena power to whomever James designated as the outside investigator, as James had demanded.
In interviews with The New York Times last week, Bennett said Cuomo had asked her about elements of her sex life, including whether she practiced monogamy and had ever slept with older men. She also recounted that Cuomo told her he was open to dating women in their 20s.
She said she believed the governor was making sexual overtures toward her.
© 2021 New York Times News Service
- Get any of the three vaccines available: Fauci to Americans
- At CPAC, a golden image for Trump
- 2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
- US pledges to investigate attacks on Asian Americans
- Gunmen kill 11 in Mexico
- Lady Gaga’s dogs returned safely
- Attacks on Asian Americans stoke fear
- US speeds up releases of unaccompanied migrant children
- Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available
- At CPAC, a golden image, a magic wand and reverence for Trump
- Cuomo is accused of sexual harassment by a 2nd former aide
- US pledges to investigate, as attacks on Asian Americans increase
- Truck-borne gunmen kill 11 in Mexico's western state of Jalisco
- Lady Gaga’s dogs are returned safely
Most Read
- Bangladesh to reopen schools, colleges on Mar 30
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- High Court wants names of Bangladeshis who park funds in Swiss banks
- Biden White House asks ‘Trump who?’ ahead of speech to conservatives
- Bangladesh to set private hospital fees
- Don't bully Riyadh, Saudi columnists tell Biden administration
- Bangladesh court rejects police plea to remand cartoonist Kishore
- Myanmar protesters ready for confrontation after bloodiest post-coup unrest
- 'How many dead bodies?' asked Myanmar protester killed on bloodiest day
- Bangladesh plans to import another 30m COVID vaccine doses