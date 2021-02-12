Man is charged with threatening to kill Biden

The man, David K Reeves of Gastonia, North Carolina, who made the threats from late January into early February, declared in one call to the White House, “I’m going to chop your heads off,” according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in US District Court in the Western District of North Carolina. He also made threats in calls to the US Capitol Police and a Secret Service agent, prosecutors said.

Reeves, who was arrested this past Friday, remained in custody after a court hearing Thursday.

A lawyer for Reeves did not immediately return telephone or email messages Thursday evening.

The maximum penalty for threatening the president is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, Andrew Murray, the US attorney for the district, said in a statement.

Reeves has a criminal record dating to 2009, when he was charged with burglary, and has more recently been charged with violating a family violence order and “Use of 911 Number Unlawfully,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, when a Secret Service agent called Reeves on Feb 1 to inquire about a threat he had made in a phone call to the White House on Jan 28, saying that he planned to “chop off heads,” Reeves told the agent he had done nothing wrong, citing his First Amendment right to free speech.

Then, a few minutes later, prosecutors contend, Reeves called the same Secret Service agent and repeated the threats. Reeves “stated he would kill everyone,” the complaint said, adding that he had “then stated he would kill everyone if he had a car, then a gun, and a security clearance so he could get close enough to kill everyone.”

Reeves called the agent again Feb 1 and threatened to kill him, according to the complaint.

That evening, Reeves again called the White House. “I’m going to come kill the president,” he said, according to the complaint. “I’m going to kill the Secret Service, because I own this whole planet.”

Reeves “then requested the US Secret Service come pick him up, and take him to the White House so he can punch the president in the face, sit in his chair, and stay there until he dies,” the complaint said.

Shortly after 10 pm on Feb 1, Reeves called the Capitol Police and made more threats, according to the complaint.

The next day, Reeves again called the Secret Service agent he had threatened, according to the complaint, and once again threatened to kill him.

Last month, a Connecticut man received a nine-year sentence for threatening to kill President Donald Trump and other people.

c.2021 The New York Times Company