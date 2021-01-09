Home > World > Americas

Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

Published: 09 Jan 2021 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2021 11:01 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.

Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.

