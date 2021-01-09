Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jan 2021 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2021 11:01 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his supporters.
Trump sent the latest tweets on his @POTUS account after Twitter banned his personal account.
More stories
- These are the rioters
- Woman killed in Capitol embraced Trump, QAnon
- US Capitol police officer dies of injuries in riot
- Trump faces calls for removal
- US Capitol's history of violence
- History in Georgia, violence in Washington
- Business groups condemn violence on Capitol Hill
- Polls close in Georgia's elections
Recent Stories
- These are the rioters who stormed the nation’s Capitol
- Woman killed in Capitol embraced Trump and QAnon
- US Capitol police officer dies of injuries in riot by Trump supporters
- Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos
- Bombings, shootings, beatings: US Capitol's history of violence
- Two Americas: History in Georgia and violence in Washington
Opinion
Most Read
- A curious case of how laundered money travels
- Teenaged student confessed to raping and killing schoolgirl in Dhaka: police
- Police to probe Dhaka schoolgirl’s death at friend’s home
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Democrats inch toward second Trump impeachment after Capitol siege
- AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue
- Trump faces calls for removal, possible impeachment after Capitol chaos
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Hasina set to address nation to mark second year of govt
- As impeachment looms, Pelosi urges military to keep Trump from nuclear codes