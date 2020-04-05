Ecuador stores coronavirus victims in giant fridges as morgues fill up
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2020 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 01:11 PM BdST
Ecuador's government has begun storing the bodies of victims of the coronavirus in giant refrigerated containers as hundreds of deaths in the city of Guayaquil, the center of the country's outbreak, have already filled morgues and hospitals.
Ecuador has confirmed 318 deaths from the virus, one of the highest tallies in Latin America. But President Lenin Moreno said this week that the real figure was higher as authorities were collecting more than 100 bodies a day, many from relatives' homes as a strict quarantine prevented them from being buried.
The government has installed three containers, the largest about 12 meters (40 ft) long, at public hospitals to preserve bodies until graves were prepared, according to Guayaquil's mayor, Cynthia Viteri. So far 150 victims have been buried in a private cemetery in the port city.
At Guayaquil's Teodoro Maldonado Carbo hospital on Saturday, medical workers wearing protective gear removed bodies wrapped in plastic from a storage room and used a pallet to wheel them to one container, according to a Reuters photographer.
"This pandemic is overcoming the capacity of our hospital services," the hospital said in a statement on Friday.
On Saturday, Ecuador's government said it would activate a new digital system that would allow families to find out where their dead relatives were buried.
Moreno said the government expected the total number of deaths in Guayaquil's surrounding province to reach up to 3,500, and said a "special camp" was being built to bury the dead.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New York in 'race against time' as Trump stresses face masks are voluntary
- Life, COVID-free, after 22 days in the hospital
- Tensions persist between Trump and medical advisers over the coronavirus
- The 1,000-bed Comfort was supposed to aid New York. It has 20 patients
- Two young American doctors spend honeymoon fighting coronavirus
- Ex-wife sick. Daughter sick. 3 friends dead. Everyone knows someone
- Navy removes captain of aircraft carrier stricken by coronavirus
- Americans urged to wear masks outside as coronavirus pandemic worsens
- Amid coronavirus scare, Americans flock to remote land, survival retreats
- Gun ownership soars in Brazil under Bolsonaro
Most Read
- Stung by criticism, BGMEA urges owners to shut factories. It’s too late
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh extends transport shutdown to Apr 11
- Chattogram COVID-19 patient’s Saudi returnee daughter accused of hiding info
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- Bangladesh Bank waives penalty on credit card dues until June amid virus lockdown
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- ‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic