Home > World > America

Two young American doctors spend honeymoon fighting coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Apr 2020 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2020 07:26 PM BdST

She'd picked her dress, they'd booked their honeymoon and the wedding was set for the end of March. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit.

So the two young American doctors, Kashif Chaudhry and Naila Shereen, whose whirlwind courtship spun them between New York City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, cancelled their big plans.

Two weeks ago, they persuaded the imam at a mosque in Hawthorne, New Jersey, to open up for a quick nikkah marriage contract ceremony. The couple married the following day on Saturday and celebrated with her family at her parents' house in New Windsor, New York. After the ceremony, Shereen dropped her new husband at the airport 12 hours later.

"We said our goodbyes - we were a bit teary and sad," he said. "I gave her a red rose."

Shereen was back at work by Monday.

As an internal medicine chief resident overseeing teams of residents, she rotates through different hospitals in New York, the epicenter of America's coronavirus outbreak. So far the disease has infected more than one million people and killed over 50,000 worldwide.

Shereen is working long days but says doctors are trying to keep each others' spirits up by swapping snacks and trading funny videos.

"We all know New York is bad but we know the worst is yet to come," she said. "I never thought I'd live through a pandemic."

Chaudhry, a 37-year-old cardiac electrophysiologist, is seeing patients via videoconferencing where he works at Mercy Medical Centre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. They've cancelled all elective operations to try to conserve their protective equipment when the coronavirus tsunami hits. But while his head is in Iowa, his heart is in New York.

"I worry a lot about her," he said. "But I'm really proud of her."

The two doctors chat several times a day via Facetime. When asked about each other, Shereen said Chaudhry is "super funny" while he said he loves her "witty, sarcastic" sense of humour.

Both say their faith not just inspires but requires them to help - they are Ahmadi, a Muslim sect that believes in Mirza Ghulam Ahmed as the second coming of the Messiah, an idea rejected by other Muslims.

Chaudhry, whose aid worker father also inspires him, already worked as a volunteer implanting pacemakers for free in Bolivia. He and Shereen, who had herself volunteered in Guatemala, started dating in December. They met for a coffee that turned into dinner, which they ate in a mall because he had forgotten his jacket.

"When we met up, we talked and talked. I just knew right away," he said. "We had to give up our big wedding but it's much more important I got to marry the woman I love."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Qtina Parson, who has three relatives who appear to be infected with the coronavirus, in the Bronx on Apr 1, 2020. The New York Times

Everyone knows someone with coronavirus

A photo provided by the United States Navy shows Capt Brett Crozier, who had come under some internal criticism from Defence Department officials who said he should not have allowed sailors to go ashore last month in Da Nang, Vietnam.

US Navy removes captain of virus-hit aircraft carrier

A protective face mask is seen on the dashboard of a REACT EMS ambulance in Shawnee, Oklahoma, US, amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak April 2, 2020. REUTERS

US govt urges Americans to wear masks outside

FILE PHOTO: A view of Bourbon Street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Orleans, Louisiana, US March 25, 2020. REUTERS

Americans flock to survival retreats amid virus scare

Milton de Oliveira in his shop in Sao Paulo on Mar 15, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians have applied for gun licenses in the last year. The New York Times

Gun ownership soars in Brazil under Bolsonaro

Luz Vidal, president of the SINTRACAP union which represents 500 nannies, is seen outside the house where she works to talk with Reuters after Chilean government announced a total quarantine for wealthy areas of the capital Santiago, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santiago, Chile March 30, 2020. REUTERS

Decision time: quarantine spells dilemma for Latin Americans

Dr Nicole McCullough, a global health and safety expert at 3M, demonstrates the correct way to put on a N95 respiratory mask at a laboratory of 3M. March 4, 2020. REUTERS

The mask middlemen: how pop-up brokers seek big paydays

Finnish police officers are seen at the checkpoint in Mantsala, at the northern border of the Uusimaa (Nyland) region, in Finland, Mar 28, 2020. REUTERS

World's busiest land border falls quiet

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.