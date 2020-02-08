Home > World > America

Two days after his acquittal, Trump ousts two star impeachment witnesses

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Feb 2020 11:06 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 11:06 AM BdST

Previous Next
President Donald Trump’s administration on Friday ousted the two witnesses who provided the most damaging testimony during his impeachment investigation: Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Two days after Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Vindman — the top Ukraine expert at the White House’s National Security Council — was escorted out of the building, according to his lawyer.

“Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” said his lawyer, David Pressman.

Hours later, Sondland said he had been fired from his post as US ambassador to the European Union.

The two men served as star witnesses during the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation last year.

Vindman’s twin brother Yevgeny, who worked as a lawyer at the NSC, also was escorted out of the White House, according to Michael Volkov, who represented Vindman when he testified in the impeachment inquiry.

Trump has said he is still upset with Democrats and government officials involved in the impeachment investigation, even after he was acquitted on Wednesday.

“I’m not happy with him. You think I’m supposed to be happy with him?” he said of Vindman on Friday.

An NSC spokesman declined to comment.

Vindman, a decorated combat veteran, testified in November that he “couldn’t believe what I was hearing” when he listened in on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskiy that became the focus of the inquiry.

FILE PHOTO: Lt Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 19, 2019. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Lt Colonel Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, November 19, 2019. REUTERS

Trump asked Zelenskiy to launch investigations into both Democratic rival Joe Biden and a discredited theory that Ukraine, not Russia, colluded with Democrats to harm Trump in the 2016 US presidential election.

Sondland, a wealthy Republican donor and Oregon hotelier who served as US Ambassador to the European Union, testified that he was following Trump’s orders when he pushed Ukrainian officials to carry out investigations sought by the president.

“I am grateful to President Trump for having given me the opportunity to serve,” he said.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sondland’s removal.

“This is as clear a case of retribution as I’ve seen during my 27 years in the Senate,” said Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Biden’s campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination suffered a serious setback when he came in fourth place at the Democrats’ first state contest in Iowa this week.

Vindman’s two-year stint at the White House had been due to end in July. An Army spokesperson said both brothers had been reassigned to the Army, but declined to give further information “out of respect for their privacy.”

Another senior White House aide who testified over impeachment, Jennifer Williams, left this week for a post at the US military’s Central Command, according to Bloomberg News.

Vindman downplayed concerns that he would suffer payback for speaking out when he testified to Congress. “I will be fine for telling the truth,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US President Donald Trump gestures to gathered news media as he welcomes Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 5, 2020. REUTERS

Trump to press on with re-election campaign

US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Trump hails 'great American comeback’

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020. The New York Times

Pelosi feels ‘liberated’ after Trump trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) rips up the speech of US President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, US Feb 4, 2020. REUTERS

Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during Congress speech

Sen Patrick Leahy walks through the Senate subway with a copy of “Profiles in Courage” by John F Kennedy, as the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump resumes in Washington on Monday, Feb 3, 2020. The New York Times

5 takeaways from Trump trial

People wearing masks leave the Tom Bradley International Terminal of the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020. Airlines began canceling flights between the US and China earlier that day. (Rozette Rago/The New York Times)

Home at last from China

Passengers board buses past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the US State Department to evacuate government employees and other Americans from the novel coronavirus threat in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California, US, Jan 29, 2020. REUTERS

Americans evacuated from China wait in limbo

Michael Bloomberg waits to speak at a campaign event at an art gallery in Miami, Jan 26, 2020. The New York Times

Bloomberg floats plan to tax rich people

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.