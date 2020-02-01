Diplomat at centre of Trump impeachment retires from state department
>> Lara Jakes, The New York Times Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2020 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2020 03:16 PM BdST
The US ambassador whose abrupt recall from Ukraine helped lead to President Donald Trump’s impeachment has retired from the State Department, a person familiar with her plans confirmed on Friday.
Marie Yovanovitch, a career diplomat, had been expected to leave the Foreign Service after she was ordered back to Washington from Kyiv, Ukraine, ahead of schedule last spring, accused of being disloyal to Trump.
But documents and testimony later showed that she was the target of a smear campaign for, in part, refusing to grant visas to former Ukrainian officials who were investigating Trump’s political rivals.
On a July 25 telephone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine, Trump described Yovanovitch as “bad news” and said, ominously, “She’s going to go through some things.”
She possibly already had: Text messages between Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and his associates that were released publicly earlier this month indicated that Yovanovitch was under surveillance while still in Kyiv — a claim that the State Department and Ukraine security officials are investigating.
State Department officials have suggested that Yovanovitch was pulled from Kyiv because of concerns about her security. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has refused to publicly support her, or clarify why she was recalled to the United States, setting off an internal revolt of diplomats who have rallied to her defence.
Yovanovitch was a star witness for House Democrats in their impeachment inquiry. She described being “shocked, appalled, devastated” upon learning of what the president said about her to Zelenskiy.
The Senate is all but assured to acquit Trump in a vote scheduled for Wednesday that will end his impeachment trial.
At its heart was whether Trump could be held liable for appearing to withhold $391 million in security aid from Ukraine — money that Congress had already approved — until Zelenskiy announced an investigation into a company that had employed Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Trump.
Yovanovitch’s retirement from the State Department, after 33 years of service, was first reported on Friday by National Public Radio. She could not be immediately reached for comment, and the State Department did not return calls and messages seeking comment Friday night.
Since returning to Washington last spring, Yovanovitch has been assigned to a fellowship at Georgetown University’s Institute for the Study of Diplomacy, and she is scheduled to receive an award in February from the university’s School of Foreign Service for “Excellence in the Conduct of Diplomacy.”
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Republicans hopeful Senate will acquit Trump in impeachment trial as early as Friday
- Amid uncertainty on witnesses, Trump legal team tells impeachment trial: 'Time for this to end'
- Eight killed as flames engulf 35 boats in Alabama marina fire
- Trump wanted aid to Ukraine frozen until it helped on probes of political rivals: NYTimes
- Defence at Senate trial says ousting Trump would be 'massive interference' in election
- Trump impeachment prosecutor, Adam Schiff, is becoming Exhibit A in president's defense
- Democrats launch first salvo at Trump trial, warn that world is watching
- US Senate blocks Democratic bids for evidence, witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
- Children go missing as Central American migrants clash with Mexican forces
- McConnell unveils rules for Trump impeachment trial
Most Read
- Seven Bangladeshis hospitalised with fever on arrival from Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak
- Live: Frustration runs deep as thin presence of voters marks Dhaka city polls
- Bangladesh evacuees head to Wuhan airport as China virus death toll mounts
- Bangladeshis listed as 'foreign observers' shouldn't be allowed in poll centres: Momen
- Bangladesh sending jet Friday to fly its nationals from coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- To mask or not to mask: confusion spreads over coronavirus protection
- Five ways to know voter number, polling station in Dhaka city elections
- Government asks diplomatic missions not to field Bangladeshi election observers
- Myanmar turns back China Southern flight over coronavirus fears
- Hasina hits out at diplomatic missions over Bangladeshi election observers