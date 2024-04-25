Grand jury indicts 18 in Arizona fake elector scheme; Trump is unindicted co-conspirator

A grand jury has charged 18 people with allegedly taking part in an Arizona fake elector scheme to re-elect then-US President Donald Trump in 2020, the state's attorney general said on Wednesday.

The court papers list a "former US president," Trump, as an unindicted co-conspirator.

The indictment stems from efforts to reverse Democrat Joe Biden's victory in several states in 2020, based on Republican Trump's false claims that he had been re-elected.

The names of seven defendants are redacted in an indictment that names 11 others. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a press release announcing the charges that those names would be made public after all of the defendants had been served with the indictment.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is among those indicted, said his spokesperson Ted Goodman, although the former New York mayor's name is redacted.