Home > World > America

A new toll in Mexico’s drug war: more than 61,000 vanished

>> Paulina Villegas, The New York Times

Published: 07 Jan 2020 02:31 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2020 02:31 PM BdST

More than 61,000 people have been forcibly disappeared in Mexico in recent years, government officials announced Monday, a drastic increase of an earlier estimate of the toll of the country’s endemic drug-related violence and cartel warfare.

“These are data of horror,” Karla Quintana, head of Mexico’s National Search Commission, which leads the efforts to find the missing countrywide, said in a news conference. Behind the numbers, “there are many painful stories from families both in Mexico and of migrants,” she said.

The new figures showed a sharp increase from a prior official estimate of 40,000 disappearances from early 2018, and Quintana said it comes from updated and carefully revised information from the offices of local prosecutors.

The official tally is now 61,637 people who have disappeared since 1964, Quintana said, the vast majority since 2006, the year the crackdown on drug cartels was launched by then-president Felipe Calderón.

Last year alone, during the first year of leftist government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, more than 9,000 people forcibly disappeared, said Alejandro Encinas, undersecretary of human rights. More than 500 field searches across Mexico led to the discovery of 800 clandestine graves and the unearthing of 1,124 bodies.

Mexican officials said most disappearances have taken place in 10 different states in swaths of the country with a heavy presence of drug cartels.

More than half the overall reported cases were of young people between 15 and 34 years old, 74% of whom were men, officials said.

The government announcement differed from those of past administrations, which often played down the issue of drug violence and offered little details about the extent of the issue.

A long-standing history of disappearances in Latin America during anti-leftist “dirty wars” in the 1960s and ’70s left tens of thousands of political dissidents and activists either dead or disappeared in countries like Argentina and Chile.

In Mexico, the number of cases of disappeared people surged more recently amid raging violence as drug cartels battled each other over territory and trafficking routes.

As Mexican security forces were deployed to the streets to confront the ever-growing power of organised crime groups, criminals began implementing a highly efficient and vicious strategy: disposing of bodies and tossing them into graves in desolate areas, rivers and mountains, to leave no evidence behind.

One of the most emblematic disappearance cases, which shed light on the entrenched corruption of Mexican security forces who sometimes participate in crimes, occurred in 2014 when 43 students from Ayotzinapa, were attacked and kidnapped by local police officers working for a local drug gang in southern Mexico.

The López Obrador government has faced criticism that it lacks an adequate security strategy to deal with the country’s rampant violence, underscored by recent cases like the siege of the city of Culiacán by the Sinaloa cartel and the massacre of nine members of a Mormon sect in northern Mexico last fall.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

5 die in Pennsylvania chain-reaction crash

A photo from the US Air Force's archive showing an MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle during a combat mission over southern Afghanistan in 2008. Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, was killed early Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorised by President Donald Trump, American officials said. Soleimani was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone similar to this one fired missiles into a convoy that was leaving the airport. (Lt. Col. Leslie Pratt/US Air Force via The New York Times)

How US killing of Soleimani could affect the 2020 race

US President Donald Trump arrives with Chief Justice John Roberts to pay his respects at the casket of former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Jul 22, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Trump trial: chief justice reflects on judicial independence

Jesus Tefel Amador, member of the opposition Blue and White National Unity (UNAB) movement, hugs his parents after being released from prison, in Managua, Nicaragua Dec 30, 2019. REUTERS

Nicaragua frees political prisoners

Michael Bloomberg at a news conference for his Democratic presidential primary campaign, at a library in Memphis, Tenn, Dec 19, 2019

Bloomberg's ad war against Trump

Patients suffering from dengue fever rests on a bed covered by a mosquito net at the Alonso Suazo hospital in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jul 20, 2010. REUTERS

A deadly mix in Honduras dengue epidemic

Michel Temer, who remains free despite a flurry of criminal charges that have dogged him since 2017, during a news event in the Pantanal wetlands, Miranda, Brazil, when he was still president of the country, Oct 22, 2017. After years of promising victories over graft and corruption across Latin America, anti-corruption reforms are now sputtering. The New York Times

Latin America’s fight against corruption stalls

In a handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Dec. 27, 2019. A passenger jet carrying 98 people crashed into a building shortly after takeoff from Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan on Dec 27, killing at least 12 people and injuring scores more. (Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan via The New York Times)

Louisiana plane crash kills 5

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.