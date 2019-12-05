Pelosi says House will begin drafting impeachment charges vs. Trump
>>Nicholas Fandos and Sheryl Gay Stolberg, The New York Times
Published: 05 Dec 2019 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 10:25 PM BdST
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that the House of Representatives would begin drafting impeachment articles against President Donald Trump, pushing ahead with a rapid timetable that could set the stage for a vote before Christmas to charge him with high crimes and misdemeanours.
Wrapping her announcement in the words of the Constitution and the nation’s founders, Pelosi said it had become clear over the course of two months of investigation that Trump had violated his oath of office by pressing a foreign power for help in the 2020 election. Allowing Trump to continue in office without remedy, she said, would come at “the peril of our republic.”
“His wrongdoing strikes at the very heart of our Constitution,” Pelosi said in the Capitol. “Our democracy is what is at stake. The president leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. Pelosi asked the House of Representatives on Thursday to begin drafting impeachment articles against President Donald Trump, pushing ahead with a rapid timetable that could set the stage for a deeply partisan vote before Christmas to charge him with high crimes and misdemeanours. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), centre, alongside committee chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), left, delivers his closing remarks during a hearing about the constitutional standards for the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)
“The facts are uncontested,” Pelosi said. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit, at the expense of our national security.”
She added: “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment.”
Before her announcement, Trump seemed to welcome the coming fight, calling Democrats “crazy” in a pair of tweets that urged them to get the process over with quickly so he could defend himself in the Republican-controlled Senate.
“If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” he wrote.
©2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- An illustrated first-person guide to the CIA’s torture programme
- Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable
- Impeachment report says Trump solicited foreign election interference
- Mother charged with murdering 2 children who were found hanging in basement
- White House says it will not participate in Wednesday's Trump impeachment hearing
- Trump faces two deadlines as US Congress ramps up impeachment focus
- Long before Trump, impeachment loomed over multiple presidents
- At least 14 killed in bloody gunfight in northern Mexico
- Brazil frees volunteer firefighters accused of setting Amazon blazes
- ‘Evo Morales is like a father to us’
Most Read
- In jail, Khaleda is living a lavish life, says Hasina
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal held over 'adultery'
- Young woman found dead on street in Dhaka’s Siddheswari
- My 27-hour vacation in Singapore’s Changi Airport
- ACC approves charges against ex-chief justice Sinha, 10 others in loan fraud case
- SC defers Khaleda’s bail hearing as authorities fail to submit medical report
- How Huawei lost the heart of the Chinese public
- Nazmul Huda faces ACC prosecution for bringing ‘false charges’ against SK Sinha
- ‘I don’t know Prince Andrew,’ Trump says. Photos say otherwise
- Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after comments caught on video