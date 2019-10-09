Home > World > America

Police, dogs search notorious Mexican prison for clandestine graves

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Oct 2019 09:38 AM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 09:38 AM BdST

In the courtyard of a jail that was shuttered last week, a man wearing a surgical mask and gloves used an underground scanner to search the earth for hidden graves in what was for decades one of Mexico's most violent prisons.

The Topo Chico prison closed last week after a 76-year history that saw riots, fires and bloody internal quarrels. A doctor who was in custody decades ago inspired one of the lead characters in the 1991 movie "The Silence of the Lambs."

Authorities have vowed to continue "until we finish combing the whole area as it should be," Aldo Fasci, security minister for Nuevo Leon state told reporters. "The hardest part ... is underground, unfortunately, but it must be done."

Dozens of police and military officers with dogs continued to search on Tuesday. Inmates' relatives said they had disappeared at the site.

The prison is best known for a massacre in 2016 that left 49 dead and a dozen injured as warring gangs, the Cartel del Golfo and Los Zetas, fought for control of the site.

Although Fasci said there were no signs of clandestine graves in the prison, policemen nonetheless extracted soil as dozens of dogs, mostly Belgian Shepherds, sniffed around. The government has said it plans to eventually convert the site into a public park and a museum to dissuade youth from a life of crime.

The reports of clandestine graves "are legends, but we have to confirm them or rule them out," Fasci said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Dana Williamson, a retired sheet metal mechanic and archery coach who was impeached as mayor of Raceland, Ky., in 2011, pictured near the city council building in downtown Raceland, on Oct. 2, 2019. “All I was trying to do was make things better, or as Trump would say, make America great again,” said Williamson, who was accused of improperly selling a police cruiser to settle a city debt. (Andrew Spear/The New York Times)

How does it feel to be impeached?

Demonstrators clash with riot police during protests after Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno's government ended four-decade-old fuel subsidies, in Quito, Ecuador October 3, 2019. REUTERS

Ecuador declares state of emergency

The White House in Washington, Sept 29, 2019. The whistleblower who revealed President Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Ukraine’s leader to open investigations that could benefit him politically also accused White House officials of essentially hiding a rough record of the conversation by placing it in the same highly restricted computer system for closely guarded government secrets. (Al Drago/The New York Times)

The extra-secret White House computer system

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, addresses the 2020 Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas, Oct 2, 2019. The New York Times.

Biden hits back at Trump

Police near Peru’s Congress, in Lima, on Tuesday. The New York Times

Who leads Peru?

Migrants are detained by Border Patrol after trying to cross into the United States in a tractor-trailer in Laredo, Texas, Sep 20, 2019. In a single day, agents in Laredo apprehended 111 people crammed into the backs of three different tractor-trailers, one of which was 104 degrees inside when it was opened. The New York Times

Desperate migrants on the border: ‘I should just swim across’

FILE PHOTO: UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi speaks with the media after a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Teodoro Ribera, at the Ministry of Foreign affairs in Santiago, Chile, Aug 13, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

Mexico’s asylum agency needs more resources: UN

A group of women and children waited to be processed by the Border Patrol after they tried to cross into the United States near Eagle Pass, Tex, in May. The New York Times

Trump administration barred from detaining migrant children

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.