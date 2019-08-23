Sarah Huckabee Sanders to join Fox News as a contributor

Sanders, who left the administration less than two months ago, will make her debut Sept. 6 on “Fox & Friends,” the network said in a statement. In her new role, she will provide political commentary and analysis across Fox properties, including Fox News and Fox Business Channel as well as digital and radio outlets.

Sanders is among nearly two dozen people who hold or have held positions both in the Trump administration and at Fox News. The others include Bill Shine, the former deputy White House chief of staff and former co-president of Fox News; Heather Nauert, a former Fox News anchor and former undersecretary of state; and Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump’s former communications director, who is now the chief communications officer at Fox.

As press secretary, Sanders became one of the most recognisable faces of the administration. She was known for her confrontations with White House reporters, a style that endeared her to Trump.

“We’ve been through a lot together. She’s tough, and she’s good,” the president said after announcing her departure in June. “She’s a warrior,” he added, kissing her affectionately on the side of the head.

Sanders also effectively killed the daily briefing from the White House lectern, ending decades of tradition.

In April, it was revealed in the report of special counsel Robert Mueller that Sanders had acknowledged delivering a false statement from the White House podium when she said in 2017 that she had personally heard from “countless” FBI officials who said they were happy with Trump’s decision to fire James Comey, then the director of the agency. Sanders later described that false statement as a “slip of the tongue.”

Before joining the White House, Sanders, daughter of former Arkansas governor and Fox News host Mike Huckabee, had worked in a variety of roles in Republican politics.

c.2019 New York Times News Service