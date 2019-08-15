Home > World > America

Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report finds broken bones in his neck: Washington Post

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Aug 2019 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 15 Aug 2019 02:17 PM BdST

Disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report found that he had several broken bones in his neck, the Washington Post reported late on Wednesday.

Such injuries can occur to people who hang themselves or who are strangled, the newspaper said. It cited unidentified sources familiar with the autopsy's results.

Epstein, a multi-millionaire and convicted sexual offender, was found dead in his jail cell in New York City on Saturday. The circumstances of his death are under investigation.

The New York Medical Examiner's office could not be reached for comment on the Post report early on Thursday and a representative did not immediately respond to Reuters by phone or text message.

It was unclear if the medical examiner has made a final determination into the cause of death, but NBC news cited an unnamed source as saying Epstein's body had been claimed by an associate.

It was also unclear when the autopsy report would be finished or made public.

Epstein, 66, who once counted Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic former President Bill Clinton as friends, was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A source told Reuters previously that he was found hanging by the neck.

Epstein pleaded not guilty in July to charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005. Prosecutors said he recruited girls to give him massages, which became sexual in nature.

Attorney General William Barr has said the criminal investigation into any possible co-conspirators would continue.

Barr, whose agency oversees the Bureau of Prisons, has also demanded an investigation into Epstein's death and ordered the removal of the prison's warden.

The disgraced financier had been on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan but was then put back in a regular cell.

Multiple news reports have said guards did not follow procedures to check on Epstein frequently and that he was left alone in his cell for as long as three hours.

Separately, a team at the jail on Wednesday began an "after action" review, which is normally triggered by significant events such as a prominent inmate's death, a person familiar with the matter said. That review is being headed by a prison bureau director from another region.

