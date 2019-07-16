Home > World > America

Trump says four Democratic congresswomen hate the US and are free to leave

>> Eileen Sullivan and Julie Hirschfeld Davis, The New York Times

Published: 16 Jul 2019 02:13 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 02:13 AM BdST

President Donald Trump on Monday escalated attacks on four Democratic congresswomen of colour, saying they hated the United States and were free to leave, and then broadened his criticism to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of making racist comments.

“They’re free to leave if they want. If they want to leave, that’s fine. If they want to stay, that’s fine,” Trump said Monday, referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S Pressley of Massachusetts. On Sunday, he said they should “go back” to the countries they came from.

FILE -- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), left, with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), speaks during a news conference outside the House of Representatives in Washington, June 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Omar, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)

FILE -- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), left, with Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), speaks during a news conference outside the House of Representatives in Washington, June 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Omar, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times)

Trump’s new front against Pelosi, D-Calif., came after she announced the House would move to officially reject the president’s xenophobic tweets about members of Congress just hours after he had warned Democrats against uniting “around the foul language & racist hatred spewed” from the American women and demanded an apology from them.

Pelosi criticised the president Sunday for his remarks and said his slogan, “‘Make America Great Again,’ has always been about making America white again.”

Trump, in turn, accused her of racist remarks. “So Speaker Pelosi said, ‘Make America white again.’ That’s a very racist — that’s a very racist statement. I’m surprised she’d say that,” Trump said at an event celebrating American manufacturing at the White House.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin in Milwaukee, July 12, 2019. Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

President Donald Trump speaks during an event at a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin in Milwaukee, July 12, 2019. Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)

Early Monday, few Republican lawmakers had responded to Trump’s comments, widely seen as racist. By midday, however, that had changed. Rep Michael R Turner, R-Ohio, said Trump’s comments Sunday were “racist” and the president should apologise. And Rep Will Hurd, R-Texas, condemned the president’s remarks, calling them “racist, and xenophobic.”

Hurd also said the president’s narrative was politically damaging because it is uniting Democrats at a time when the party is experiencing a “civil war.”

Pelosi’s pledge to formally reject Trump’s comments appeared to make his point.

“Let me be clear, our caucus will continue to forcefully respond to these disgusting attacks,” Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. “The House cannot allow the president’s characterization of immigrants to our country to stand. Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the president’s xenophobic tweets.”

Ocasio-Cortez on Monday wrote on Twitter that Trump’s language was common among white supremacists.

“Trump feels comfortable leading the GOP into outright racism, and that should concern all Americans,” she wrote.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Semi Final - India v New Zealand - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 9, 2019 General view of water on the field during break in play due to rain Action Images via Reuters
What salvaged rain-hit World Cup?
Shakib in WC best XI
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes reacts after a six Action Images via Reuters
Ex-umpire finds
final over ‘error’
‘Stokes wisdom helped in Super Over’

More stories

From left, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 12, 2019. President Donald Trump weighed in via Twitter on the friction between a group of four freshman Democratic congresswomen, including Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on July 14 by suggesting that the congresswomen — none of whom are white — should “go back and help fix” the countries they came from. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Trump accuses 4 congresswomen of spewing ‘hatred’

Liza, a teenager who lives with her parents in Passaic, NJ, was awakened early Sunday morning by a knock on the door. Having seen numerous “know your rights” posts on Instagram, she said she knew not to open it. The New York Times

ICE launches raids targeting migrant families

An area of Times Square affected by a power outage on Saturday, Jul 13, 2019. A power failure struck the West Side of Manhattan on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations into darkness, stalling trains, stranding people in elevators and for a time leaving parts of Times Square without its customary bright lights, according to authorities. (Ana Florez/The New York Times)

Lights slowly come back on in Manhattan

News coverage of immigration raids plays in a sanctuary space where a Honduran family is staying at a synagogue in Montclair, NJ, July 12, 2019. Word of the weekend's immigration raids seems to have struck fear across undocumented communities, including among people who have been living here for years. (Mark Abramson/The New York Times)

‘Every time someone  knocks, you get scared’

Activists, many from the Netsroot Nation conference, protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policy as they march in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, July 12, 2019. REUTERS

Illegal immigration crackdown to start Sunday: Trump

FILE-- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a man in Norcross, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, Oct. 19, 2017. President Donald Trump said nationwide raids to arrest and deport undocumented migrants would begin on July 14, 2019, in a sweep that immigration officials said could roll out over days, echoing a similar threat last month that was never carried out. “Nothing to be secret about,” Trump told reporters at the White House on July 12, where he was asked about the plans. He called it “a major operation.” (Melissa Golden/The New York Times)

Trump again threatens immigration raids

FILE -- A raid by agents from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Riverside, Calif., June 22, 2017. Nationwide raids to arrest thousands of members of undocumented families have been scheduled to begin on July 14, 2019, according to two current and one former homeland security officials, moving forward with a rapidly changing operation, the final details of which remain in flux. The operation, backed by President Donald Trump, had been postponed, partly because of resistance among officials at his own immigration agency. (Melissa Lyttle/The New York Times)

US prepares to arrest thousands of immigrants

Migrants wait for busses to take them to crowded shelters and the Futuranet bus stop near the border crossing, in Tijuana, Mexico, July 8, 2019 The New York Times

A dramatic drop in migrant arrivals on the border

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.