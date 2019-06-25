Home > World > America

Mexico says it has deployed 15,000 forces in the north to halt US-bound migration

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jun 2019 09:48 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 09:48 AM BdST

Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard in the north of the country to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the border into the United States, the head of the Mexican Army said on Monday.

Mexico has not traditionally used security forces to stop undocumented foreign citizens leaving the country for the United States, and photographs of militarised police catching Central American and Cuban women at the border in recent days have met with criticism.

Mexico is trying to curb a surge of migrants from third countries crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs on its exports by US President Donald Trump, who has made tightening border security a priority.

Responding to weekend reports of heavy-handed interventions by the military, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, the head of the Army, said soldiers were needed to back up migration officials in containment operations.

Alongside 6,500 members of the security forces sent to Mexico's southern border area with Guatemala, where many migrants enter, a larger contingent was in the north, he said.

"In the northern part of the country we have a total deployment of 14,000, almost 15,000 units between the National Guard and the Army," Sandoval told a regular news conference.

"If we left it completely in the hands of the National Institute of Migration it wouldn't be possible," he added. "That's why we're providing support, it's a strategy being pursued on both borders."

A new militarised police force formed from soldiers, marines and federal police, the National Guard is at the heart of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to restore order in a country convulsed by record levels of violence.

The force is still taking shape, and due to be headed by a retired general under the aegis of the security ministry.

Reuters images taken on Friday showed National Guard members detaining Cuban and Central American women trying to illegally cross from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas.

Former Mexican national security official Gustavo Mohar said Mexico's security forces had not been used this way before, describing the development as "sad."

Mohar blamed the change on Trump's threats to impose tariffs. The National Guard should ideally not be implementing migration policy, he argued, while acknowledging that Mexican migration authorities were overwhelmed.

Mexico on Jun 7 agreed to reduce significantly the number of migrants reaching the US border within a period of 45 days.

If that fails, Lopez Obrador's government has said it will consider changing its laws to satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico become a buffer zone to stop migrants entering the United States.

Most of the people caught on the US-Mexico border are from three Central American countries suffering from high levels of gang violence and poverty: Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Trump has said he will impose initial tariffs of 5% on all Mexican goods if the migrant flow is not curbed. The tariff could eventually rise as high as 25%, he has said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers make 262
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 West Indies Andre Russell goes off injured Action Images via Reuters
Russell ruled out of WC

More stories

A plume of smoke rises after an airplane crash, seen from Kaiaka Bay Beach Park, in Haleiwa, Hawaii, US, Jun 21, 2019 in this image obtained from social media. REUTERS

9 die in Hawaii plane crash

Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit visit Pride Park during a Gay Pride Festival in Oslo, Norway Jun 20, 2019. REUTERS

US psychoanalysts apologise over remarks on homosexuality

US seizes cocaine worth $1bn from ship

Guatemala not accepting US-bound asylum seekers

New Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele participates in his first cabinet council in San Salvador, El Salvador Jun 2, 2019. REUTERS

El Salvador president rules out talks with criminal gangs

US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign kick off rally at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, US, Jun 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump launches re-election campaign

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan fires a modified painted ball gun that shoots pepper balls during a tour of the US-Mexico border at Santa Teresa Station in Sunland Park, New Mexico, February 23, 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job

Venezuela frees jailed opposition lawmaker

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.