Home > World > America

Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job as domestic violence reports emerge

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jun 2019 03:55 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 03:55 AM BdST

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Tuesday he had withdrawn from consideration to head the US military as reports of domestic violence in his family surfaced, stoking uncertainty about the leadership of the Pentagon as tensions with Iran rise.

Shanahan said he made the decision, announced first by US President Donald Trump in a tweet, to prevent his three children from reliving "a traumatic chapter in our family life."

"It is unfortunate that a painful and deeply personal family situation from long ago is being dredged up," Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, said in a statement.

Trump said the secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be named as the new acting defence secretary. Shanahan had been due to go before the Senate to be confirmed in the Pentagon top job but the alleged domestic violence incidents emerged as the FBI was conducting background checks ahead of a Senate confirmation hearing.

USA Today reported that the FBI had been examining a nine-year-old domestic dispute involving Shanahan and his then-wife.

The newspaper reported that Shanahan said he "never laid a hand on" his former wife. But USA Today reported that both he and his wife had claimed they had been punched by the other.

The Washington Post reported a gruesome incident involving Shanahan's teenage son allegedly hitting his mother, Shanahan's ex-wife, with a baseball bat, leaving her unconscious in a pool of blood.

"Bad things can happen to good families . . . and this is a tragedy, really," Shanahan was quoted telling the Washington Post this week. He added the disclosure of the incident would "ruin my son's life."

Pentagon officials could not be immediately reached for comment about the domestic violence reports or about Trump's announcement.

The decision to stand down, which Trump had said owed to Shanahan's desire to spend more time with his family, promises to prolong what has already been the longest period without a confirmed secretary of defence. Shanahan was the longest official in history to serve as secretary of defence in only an acting capacity, according to Pentagon records.

Trump's critics had already questioned whether Shanahan, without Senate confirmation, had the power to stand up to Trump if he had a difference of opinion on military strategy, since his nomination could be withdrawn at any time.

Shanahan did not have prior experience in national security matters before he was picked by then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to be his deputy. Shanahan had been in the job, in an acting capacity, since Mattis stepped down at the end of 2018 citing policy differences with Trump.

A source familiar with the situation said Shanahan met Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday morning, telling him that he wanted to step down. The source, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the decision was 100 percent Shanahan's.

Print Friendly and PDF

Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings
Calm dressing room key to Bangladesh win, says Shakib
Morgan blasts record 17 sixes

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan fires a modified painted ball gun that shoots pepper balls during a tour of the US-Mexico border at Santa Teresa Station in Sunland Park, New Mexico, February 23, 2019. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool via REUTERS

Shanahan pulls out of Pentagon job

Venezuela frees jailed opposition lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Juchitan, Oaxaca are pictured atop a train known as

US to begin removing millions of illegal immigrants

Guatemala presidential election: Sandra Torres, presidential candidate for the National Unity of Hope (UNE) dips her finger into ink after casting her vote at a polling station during the first round of the presidential election in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jun 16, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Torres takes early lead in Guatemala election

A member of naval police talks to people that crossed the Suchiate river on a raft from Tecun Uman in Guatemala to Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico June 16, 2019. Reuters

Mexico detains 800 undocumented migrants

Venezuelans wait to be vaccinated before starting immigration procedures, ahead of a June 15 deadline for all Venezuelan migrants to have valid visas and passports, in Tumbes, Peru June 14, 2019. REUTERS

Venezuelans rush to Peru border

US President Donald Trump brings White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders onto the stage after it was announced she will leave her job at the end of the month during a second chance hiring prisoner re-entry event, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, Jun 13, 2019. REUTERS

Trump loses loyalist Sarah Sanders

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in at the White House in Washington, US, Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Trump would ‘accept’ foreign information on rivals

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.