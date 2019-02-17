Home > World > America

Trump's choice for UN ambassador withdraws: US State Department

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Feb 2019 10:11 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 10:11 AM BdST

Previous Next
US President Donald Trump's choice for ambassador to the United Nations, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn from consideration for the job for family reasons, the State Department said on Saturday.

Nauert was State Department spokeswoman when Trump chose her for the UN position after working as a host for the conservative-leaning Fox News Channel. She had been criticized by Democrats for her lack of diplomatic experience.

"The past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration," Nauert said in a State Department statement.

The statement did not specify the hardship on her family but the Washington Post said Nauert's husband and children had remained in New York while she was working in Washington.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters Nauert withdrew from consideration because she had a nanny who was in the United States legally but did not have the proper work visa. Nauert was not immediately available for comment.

The White House had no information on who might be the next in line for the UN job.

US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the US-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

US President Donald Trump declares a national emergency at the US-Mexico border during remarks about border security in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump had announced on Dec. 7 he would nominate Nauert for the UN position to replace Nikki Haley, who resigned at the end of 2018. Haley was a former South Carolina governor who also had little experience in world affairs before taking the ambassador position.

The White House had not yet formally submitted Nauert's nomination to the Senate.

Nauert joined the State Department as spokeswoman in April 2017, three months into the Trump administration. She was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs in early 2018.

The role of US ambassador to the United Nations is a highly visible international position. While Nauert had little diplomatic experience, other nations with veto power on the UN Security Council are represented by ambassadors with decades of foreign policy work. "She's clearly not qualified for this job but these days it seems that the most important qualification is that you show up on Donald Trump's TV screen," Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said of Nauert on CNN in December.

US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, previously the longest serving US spokesman at the United Nations, is among the possible replacements for Nauert as nominee, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Grenell has been a controversial figure in Germany. In June 2018 he said in an interview with right-wing news outlet Breitbart News, "I absolutely want to empower other conservatives throughout Europe." Some German lawmakers criticized him in response, according to USA Today.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A second US Air Force plane carrying humanitarian aid for Venezuela taxis after landing at Camilo Daza Airport in Cucuta. REUTERS

More US aid for Venezuela lands in Colombia

An aerial photo of police and emergency vehicles parked in a lot adjacent to a warehouse at the scene of a mass shooting involving multiply casualties in Aurora, Illinois, US, Feb 15, 2019. Bev Horne/Daily Herald/via REUTERS

Five killed in US shooting

A young survivor of the February 2017 fire at a youth shelter rests at her home near Guatemala City on Oct 30, 2018. She has burns over 95 percent of her body and hardly goes outside anymore to avoid the stares and teasing from other children. The New York Times

A locked door, fire and death of 41 girls

FILE PHOTO: The US Capitol is shown after the US government reopened with about 800,000 federal workers returning after a 35-day shutdown in Washington, US, Jan 28, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

US shutdown looms as talks collapse

Radio journalist shot dead in Mexico

FILE PHOTO: Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks at an Organizing Event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, Jan 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Warren launches 2020 campaign

A mural in the Gay Village area of Toronto, where five victims disappeared, Feb 8, 2019. Bruce McArthur, who pleaded guilty to eight murders that brought fear to Toronto’s gay community, was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2019, to life with no chance of parole for 25 years. The New York Times

Serial killer of gay men gets life in Canada

An undated photo provided by Norma Sanchez shows Valerie Reyes, a sales clerk from New Rochelle, NY Reyes, 24, was found dead on Feb 5, 2019, in a suitcase left on a roadside in Greenwich, Conn. The New York Times

Missing NY woman found dead after 8 days

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.