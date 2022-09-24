Canada braces for possibly historic storm in Hurricane Fiona

Eastern Canada on Saturday braced for what could become one of the most severe storms in the country's history as Hurricane Fiona barreled toward Nova Scotia nearly a week after devastating parts of the Caribbean.

Experts predicted high winds, storm surges and heavy rainfall from Fiona, which was expected to weaken from its Friday night status as a Category 3 hurricane but remain a hurricane-force cyclone as it moves across Atlantic Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delayed Saturday's departure for Japan, where he was to attend the funeral of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to receive briefings and support the government's emergency response, Press Secretary Cecely Roy said on Twitter.

Maximum sustained winds reached 105 mph (165 kph) on Friday night, with a hurricane warning in effect for much of central Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, home to more than 150,000 people, and parts of Newfoundland, the US National Hurricane Centre said.

It was due to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia Saturday morning, but rain and wind had already started Friday night.