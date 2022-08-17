    বাংলা

    Biden signs inflation act, hands pen to Manchin

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history

    Nandita Boseand Steve HollandReuters
    Published : 17 August 2022, 02:31 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 02:31 AM

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in US history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions as well as lower prescription drug prices and high inflation.

    At a White House event, Biden was joined by Democratic leaders including Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose support was crucial to passage of the Inflation Reduction Act along party lines, after he blockaded much larger measures pushed by the White House.

    "Joe, we never had a doubt," Biden said of Manchin. Biden later handed Manchin the pen he used to sign the legislation.

    Manchin called the legislation a "balanced bill".

    Biden used the signing to criticise Republicans. Democrats hope to capitalise on a string of legislative victories in congressional midterm elections in November and roll out inflation act ad campaigns.

    "In this historic moment, Democrats sided with the American people and every single Republican sided with the special interests," said Biden. "Every single Republican in Congress voted against this bill."

    The legislation to fight climate change and lower prescription drug prices aims to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions. It will also allow Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for the elderly and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay the taxes they owe.

    Democrats say it will help combat inflation by reducing the federal deficit. Rating agencies and independent economists agree but say the results will take years.

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who was also present at the bill signing, said Biden knew when to stay away from the negotiations and allow them to play out.

    "He knew precisely when to step in and when to let negotiations play out. He knew when to use the bully pulpit and when to bring people together away from the spotlight. He made sure we never lost our focus on climate."

    Republicans criticized the legislation for doing little to lower prices. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the new law will have the opposite impact.

    "Democrats robbed Americans last year by spending our economy into record inflation. This year, their solution is to do it a second time. The partisan bill President Biden signed into law today means higher taxes, higher energy bills, and aggressive IRS audits," he said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service.

    RELATED STORIES
    Trump lawyer in June said classified material had been returned: NY Times
    Classified material had been returned: Trump lawyer
    A lawyer for the former US president signed a statement in June after Jay Bratt, a top national security official, visited Trump's South Florida beach club, the New York Times reported
    Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort posed rare security challenges: experts say
    Trump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare'
    FBI agents seize top secret documents at the former US president's Florida home
    Mexican troops sent to border city after deadly cartel clash
    Rival cartels clash kills 11 in Mexico
    A prison face-off between members of two rival cartels caused a riot and fatal shootouts in the border city of Juarez, most of the victims in which were civilians
    Polio virus found in New York City wastewater, suggesting local transmission
    Polio virus found in NYC wastewater
    State authorities are urging unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated as health officials suggest local transmission of the virus

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher