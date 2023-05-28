Two killed in shootout between bikers in New Mexico

Two people were killed and six wounded in a shootout during a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday, state police said.

Bikers began shooting at one another on the main street of the mountain town about 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe during its annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally, Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said by phone. She said three people were killed and five wounded.

"It was members of a motorcycle gang," Calhoun said, declining to give further information on their identity. "They were all people from out of town."