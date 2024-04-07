New Mexico mental health first responders are increasingly civilians, not police

Unarmed emergency responders Nevada Sanchez and Sean Martin take a police dispatch call in southeast Albuquerque, New Mexico, a city with high rates of violent crime and police shootings.

They have no enforcement powers or protective equipment and say they use their voices and brains to deescalate encounters with people in mental health and substance abuse crises.

On some occasions they may have saved lives.

As they drive through a sprawl of squat beige buildings and strip malls, Martin and Sanchez recall occasional times they talked down people holding a weapon.

Martin says he persuaded one man to throw a knife into a neighbour's yard, telling him officers were on their way. When they arrived, Martin told them the man was no longer armed and things ended peacefully.

"On that day I can't help but think we prevented him from being harmed," said Martin, 53, who with his ponytail, hoop earrings, hooded jacket and blue jeans looks more like a tech worker than a first responder.

Albuquerque, with the second highest rate of police killings among US cities over 250,000 people, according to Mapping Police Violence, has set up one of the country's most ambitious civilian responder programmes to offer help rather than law enforcement to people in crisis.

Such initiatives have spread like "wildfire" across the United States since the 2020 murder of George Floyd highlighted police killings of people of colour and those suffering from mental illness or substance abuse, said Alex Vitale, professor of sociology at Brooklyn College.

The two-and-a-half year old Albuquerque Community Safety (ACS) department now takes the majority of mental and behavioural health calls when there is not a weapon or danger to responders.

Police or an ACS "mobile crisis team" of a mental health professional and officer take the rest.