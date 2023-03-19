Malawians search for relatives buried under the mud as death toll jumps

"We are going to bury these clothes I am carrying in the case that they are not found," he added.

To help in search and rescue efforts, foreign aircraft and boats were arriving in Malawi on Friday, officials said.

The country's police inspector, Casper Chalera, said by telephone that the first rescue vessels will arrive from Zambia and Switzerland, adding that the US and South Africa were also planning to send aid aircraft and boats.

"Two Zambian planes, one carrying relief items and a helicopter for aerial operations have landed," Chalera said.

Lameck Kalenga, Defence Force Deputy Chief of military operations, told media on Thursday that the United Kingdom and Mozambique had also pledged to send military equipment.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said it was providing food assistance by distributing partially pre-cooked food called corn-soya blend to displaced people.

"(Severe flooding) has inundated farmlands and destroyed produce – just as farmers were about to harvest the only crop of the year - compounding an already difficult year in which 3.8 million people need food assistance," the WFP said in a statement.

It added that the country has been affected by high maize prices and the worst cholera epidemic in decades.

At least 76 people have died in Mozambique, according to government figures. The storm had already killed about 27 people in Madagascar and Mozambique before it lashed Mozambique a second time.