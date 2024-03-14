Ukrainian soldier uses mud and ash to paint scenes of nature and war

When Oleg Bazylewicz, an artist and writer, signed up for military duty on the day that Russia invaded his native Ukraine, he readied the two things he valued most - his watercolours and his block flute, a musical instrument.

At the front, the first lieutenant who serves as the deputy commander of an artillery battery took time away from the drudgery of his daily duties to draw and paint, using pencil, charcoal and his watercolours.

That all changed one rain soaked day, in sodden terrain, when the 59-year-old discovered he could use mud too, after trying to wash it off his hands and boots.