Kyiv, Lviv under Russian air attack, Poland activates aircraft, officials say

Russia launched air strikes on Kyiv and the western Ukrainian region of Lviv on Sunday, officials said, prompting neighbouring Poland's armed forces to activate aircraft to ensure airspace safety near the border.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app there were several explosions in the Ukrainian capital after air defence systems were engaged in repelling the attack.

Ukraine air defence forces destroyed about a dozen of Russia-launched missiles over Kyiv and in the vicinity of the capital, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram.

Preliminary information showed no casualties or major damage as a result of the attacks, he said.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks during its recent presidential election.

"For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter," US Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X early on Sunday.