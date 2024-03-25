Russia stages major airstrike on Ukraine; one missile enters Polish airspace

Several explosions rang out in Kyiv in the early hours as air defences destroyed about a dozen missiles over the capital and its vicinity, said Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration.

There was only minor damage from the attack, he said.

Small groups of people huddled for safety underground in a central Kyiv metro station in the early hours, some of them sleeping on camping mats.

Moscow has been pounding Ukraine for days in attacks portrayed by Moscow as revenge for Ukrainian attacks that were conducted during Russia's presidential election.

The wreckage of a downed Kh-55 cruise missile was found in a Kyiv park, officials said.

"For the third pre-dawn morning this week, all of Ukraine is under an air alert and has been advised to seek shelter," US Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on X.

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.