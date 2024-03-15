    বাংলা

    Two killed in latest Russian drone attack on Ukraine

    Russia unleashed its second overnight mass drone attack in the country in two days, authorities in Ukraine said

    Reuters
    Published : 15 March 2024, 08:16 AM
    Updated : 15 March 2024, 08:16 AM

    Two people were killed after Russia unleashed its second overnight mass drone attack on Ukraine in two days, authorities in Ukraine said on Friday.

    Kyiv's air force said all 27 Iranian-made drones had been shot down by air defences over seven regions across the country, including around the capital.

    Two people were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia when a residential building was damaged in the strike, according to the regional governor.

    The air force also said Russian forces had fired eight missiles in eastern and central Ukraine, but offered no further details.

    Friday's attack follows an overnight drone strike on Thursday during which Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure in northeastern Ukraine.

    That attack knocked out television and radio signals in five cities and towns, in an apparent attempt to cut people off from information, officials in Kyiv said.

    Russia has carried out regular air strikes on population centres far behind the lines of its two-year-old invasion of Ukraine.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke billows after Ukraine's SBU drone strikes a refinery, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Ryazan, Ryazan Region, Russia, in this screen grab from a video obtained by Reuters, March 13, 2024. Video Obtained By Reuters/via REUTERS
    Ukrainian drones damage Russian oil refineries
    Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year war
    A general view shows an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine Mar 2, 2024.
    Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills 3
    Eight others suffered injuries when a Russian drone crashed into an apartment block in the country’s southern port city
    Rescuers work at a site of a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine Feb 23, 2024.
    Russian drone strike in Ukraine's Odesa kills 3
    The military said Russia launched 31 drones at Ukraine overnight, with air defences destroying 23 of them
    Firefighters work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine Feb 10, 2024.
    Russian drones kill 7 in Ukraine's Kharkiv
    The attack triggers blazes and damages infrastructure and residential houses, regional officials say

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman