    বাংলা

    Abu Dhabi taps banks for Etihad Airways IPO, Bloomberg News reports

    Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ has chosen advisers, including HSBC Holdings, Citigroup, and First Abu Dhabi Bank for a potential initial public offering of Etihad Airways, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

    Reuters
    Published : 8 March 2024, 02:49 AM
    Updated : 8 March 2024, 02:49 AM

    Europe-based Rothschild & Co is acting as an independent financial adviser to ADQ, which owns the United Arab Emirates' national carrier, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

    The fund had previously been weighing a direct listing for Etihad instead of a traditional IPO, the report said.

    Citigroup and Etihad declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, while FAB, ADQ, HSBC, and Rothschild did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

    Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said on Wednesday the airline has returned to profit and was improving its transparency, governance and balance sheet to be ready for an IPO should ADQ decide to list it.

    ADQ has listed several holdings since 2022 as part of a broader strategy to diversify the oil-rich emirate's economy, deepen capital markets and spur investment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - March 3, 2024 Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Foden double fires City to win against United
    Marcus Rashford's eighth-minute thunderbolt gave United the lead
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 17, 2024 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and Nathan Ake react after the match Action Images via Reuters
    Haaland frustration spills over after bad day at the office
    The Norwegian pushed aside a TV camera after failing to score from nine shots against Chelsea
    Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - February 17, 2024 Manchester City's Rodri celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Late Rodri goal earns City draw with Chelsea
    Pep Guardiola's team, unbeaten in their last nine league games, remain third in the table on 53 points, four behind leaders Liverpool and two adrift of Arsenal, but with a game in hand
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - January 31, 2024 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters
    Man City up to second as Alvarez brace sinks Burnley
    It was a stroll for the champions as Rodri added a third goal to ensure a 13th win in a row against Burnley

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality