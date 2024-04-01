Severe storm hits Shantiganj Upazila in Sunamganj

A severe storm has hit Sunamganj's Shantiganj Upazila, damaging swathes of crop fields, uprooting trees, and injuring more than a hundred people.

The storm hit the Upazila at 10:15pm on Sunday and continued until 11:15pm, according to locals and the administration.

More than a hundred thatched cottages were damaged in Paglabazar, Shantiganj, Kamrupdolong, Astoma, Raipur, and some other areas, said Shantiganj Upazila council Vice Chairman Nur Hossain. At least 20 tin-roofed shops in Paglabazar caved in, he added.

More than a hundred people, including women and children, were injured. "I got injured as the tin roof of my shop fell off," said Nur.

Trees were uprooted at different points on the Sunamganj-Sylhet highway, halting the traffic. The Fire Service and Civil Defence removed the felled trees at Iqbal Nagar, Shantiganj, and Paglabazar with the help of locals and the traffic returned to normal around 2am on Monday.