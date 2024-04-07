5 die from lightning strikes in 3 districts across Bangladesh

The three were killed by lightning in different locations as they were trying to bring livestock in from the fields to protect them from the storm, said Afruzul Haque Tutul, superintendent of Jhalakathi police.

Ishana hailed from Isalia village in the Sadar Upazila. She was the daughter of rickshaw driver Bachchu Howlader and a student in the sixth grade at Afsar Memorial Secondary School.

Rubel Howlader, a local van driver, said the girl had gone to recover a cow tied near their home around 10:15am when the sky darkened and it began to drizzle.

“She was struck by lightning and died on the spot. The cow’s calf was killed by the strike as well.”

Twenty-nine-year-old local resident Wadud Munshi was also injured in a lightning strike. He was rescued by locals and taken to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital.

He is currently out of danger, according to TM Mehedi Hasan Sunny, resident doctor at the hospital.

Of the two housewives killed in other lightning strikes, Helena lived in Sheikherhat in Jhalakathi’s Sadar Upazila, while Minara lived in Uttar Talgachia village in Kathalia Upazila.

They were also attempting to bring cattle in from the fields when they were killed, according to their families.

HAOR FARMER KILLED IN NETROKONA

A farmer was killed by a lightning strike in the haor area of Netrokona’s Khaliajuri Upazila.

The incident occurred in the Rajghat Haor around 11:45am.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Shaheed Mia from Jagannathpur Village in Mendipur Union.

Rezaul Karim, the victim’s brother and general secretary of the union’s Awami League unit, said Shaheed was tending to his pepper crops in the haor when it started to rain around noon.

“Lightning struck and my brother was killed on the spot. Our village has descended into mourning.”

Police have been sent to the scene, said Uttam Kumar Saha of Khaliajuri Police Station. The necessary steps will be taken after speaking with the victim’s family, he said.