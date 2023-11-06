At least 9 killed in Guinea armed jailbreak: justice ministry

At least nine people were killed during an armed jailbreak in Guinea on Saturday in which a former president was briefly freed, the ministry of justice said in a statement on Monday.

Heavily armed men sprang former military ruler Moussa Dadis Camara and three other officials out of a central prison early on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to launch a nationwide manhunt.

Camara was back in Conakry's Central House prison by the end of the day.