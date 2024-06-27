Hasina sends mango, hilsa, rasogolla to Tripura CM Manik Saha

Manik Saha had earlier sent pineapple for Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent Rangpur’s famous Haribhanga mango, hilsa, and rasogolla as a gift to Manik Saha, the chief minister of India’s Tripura state.

The 400kg of mango, 50kg of hilsa and 50kg of rasogolla were sent over through Akhaura Land Port on Thursday afternoon.

Rezaul Haque Chowdhury and Md Al Amin, first secretaries to the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, received the gift at the land port.

On India’s behalf, Customs Superintendent Dibyendu Bhowmik of Tripura Integrated Check Post was present.

Cargoworld Logistics, a Dhaka-based export firm, looked after the delivery.

Earlier, Manik sent 500kg of pineapple for Hasina on Jun 23.

First Secretary Rezaul hoped the exchange of gifts will strengthen the ties.

“The prime minister’s gifts will be delivered to the chief minister as soon as possible,” he said.