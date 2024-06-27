Home +
June 27, 2024

Bolivia coup attempt fails after military assault on presidential palace

Bolivian armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening and a general was arrested after President Luis Arce slammed a "coup" attempt

Bolivia coup attempt fails after military assault on presidential
People wave Bolivia's national flag as they yell at the military police during a coup attempt against the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce by military units led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, in La Paz, Bolivia June 26, 2024. REUTERS

Daniel Ramos, Reuters

Published : 27 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM

Updated : 27 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM

