India's Kohli bows out of T20 internationals in style

He produced a match-winning knock of 76 in his final international game in this format to set up India's seven-run win in the humdinger at the Kensington Oval

Kohli bows out of T20 internationals in style
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Final - India v South Africa - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 29, 2024 India's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Ash Allen

Reuters

Published : 30 Jun 2024, 01:12 AM

Updated : 30 Jun 2024, 01:12 AM

