Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Plan to put university teachers under Universal Pension Scheme hit by strike, boycott

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association boycotts Dhaka University’s founding anniversary event

Plan to put university teachers under Universal Pension Scheme hi

Dhaka University Correspondent, Jagannath University Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 12:37 AM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 12:37 AM

Related Stories
University teachers to strike from Monday
University teachers to strike from Monday
Read More
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
What happens if no one gets an absolute majority in the French election?
What happens if no one gets an absolute majority in the French election?
Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture
Bellingham investigated after crotch gesture
Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More