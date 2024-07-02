Plan to put university teachers under Universal Pension Scheme hit by strike, boycott

The Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association leaders have boycotted the 103rd anniversary event of Dhaka University as part of their all-out work stoppage programme over a pension scheme.

They held a sit-in at the entrance of the Arts Building on Monday, demanding that the government reverse its decision to pay their pension mandatorily under the Universal Pension Scheme - Prottoy.

The federation's General Secretary Zeenat Huda led the sit-in, while some teachers still took part in the anniversary event.

Its President Professor Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan was sick, the protests said.

“I could not attend the ceremony since we declared an all-out strike, but we did not stop those who wanted to go," Zeenat said

Since Monday morning, all classes and examinations were halted at the university premises. The university's central library was also kept closed.

Prof Zeenat said the all-out strike would continue until the Prottoy Scheme was rescinded.

The teachers of Jagannath University also staged a full day work stoppage.

They said no classes or exams will be held until their demand was met.