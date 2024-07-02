Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Chamber judge sends Harijan Colony eviction case to full appeals bench

There will be no eviction for now as the judge refused to stay the High Court order that stopped the drive

Chamber judge sends Harijan Colony eviction case to full appeals

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 03:07 AM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 03:07 AM

Related Stories
University teachers to strike from Monday
University teachers to strike from Monday
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Magistrate appointed to open Benazir’s flats
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Bangladesh must settle Teesta issue in its own way: Tariq Karim
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Holey Artisan case: Next steps after full copy of HC verdict
Read More
Own goal sends France into Euro quarter-finals
Own goal sends France into Euro quarter-finals
Uni teachers strike, boycott over pension scheme
Uni teachers strike, boycott over pension scheme
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
What happens if no one gets an absolute majority in the French election?
What happens if no one gets an absolute majority in the French election?
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More