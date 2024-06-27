Rain delays toss in India-England T20 World Cup semi

India will make the final if the match is washed out courtesy of their unbeaten record in the Super Eight stage

Rain delayed the toss in the second T20 World Cup semi-final between 2007 winners India and defending champions England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

South Africa hammered Afghanistan on Wednesday to reach Saturday's final in Bridgetown, Barbados.