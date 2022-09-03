    বাংলা

    Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region

    Residents of Oromiya describe the attackers as members of a volunteer militia known as Fano, mostly composed of ethnic Amharas

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Sept 2022, 07:38 AM
    Updated : 3 Sept 2022, 07:38 AM

    Gunmen killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves said on Friday, the latest killings in the country's most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead.

    The latest attack by an armed group against local residents occurred on Tuesday, they said, in the Amuru district, around 370 km (230 miles) west of the capital Addis Ababa.

    They said the victims were all Oromos and described the attackers as members of a volunteer militia known as Fano, mostly composed of ethnic Amharas.

    Clashes between the Oromo and Amhara, Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, have been rising in recent months.

    Oromiya has experienced years of violence amid accusations of neglect by the federal government in Addis Ababa.

    Oromos account for more than a third of Ethiopia's total population of around 110 million.

    One resident, who spoke by telephone but asked not to be named, said that locals had buried 22 people in one place, 15 in another, and five in a third spot.

    The second resident said he compiled a list of 46 dead.

    Both residents said the attackers, carrying rifles and numbering between 150-200 men, were speaking Amharic and wore a mish-mash of uniforms.

    Neither Amhara nor Oromiya's regional administrations' spokesmen responded to requests for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rich nations to fund 80% of S Africa's climate plan with loans, some hard to unlock
    Rich nations to fund 80% of S Africa's climate plan with loans
    United States, European Union, Britain, France and Germany committed to investing $8.5 billion over three to five years in the country's climate plan
    UN ship brings food relief from Ukraine to drought-stricken Horn of Africa
    UN ship brings food relief from Ukraine to Horn of Africa
    The vessel carrying wheat from Ukraine docks in the drought-stricken African region on Tuesday, the first to make that journey since the Russian invasion began six months ago
    Untangling the crisis in Libya
    Untangling the crisis in Libya
    Libya's worst fighting for two years suddenly hit the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday
    Militants kill six in attack on convoy from Burkina Faso gold mine
    Militants kill 6 in Burkina Faso convoy attack
    Last week, five vehicles helped the convoy, which was stuck in the mud for days. The attack occurred after it was back on the road again

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher