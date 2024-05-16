Bangladesh to open applications for college admission on May 26

The students who passed the SSC and equivalent exams will have to apply online based on their results

The Ministry of Education has published college admission guidelines for students who passed the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams under the 11 education boards.

The students will have to apply online based on their results. The applications will be accepted in three phases.

The first phase of the application process will kick off on May 26 and will continue until Jun 11, according to Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dhaka.

The students will have to log into the www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd website and apply for admission. They must pay a Tk 150 fee and can apply to a maximum of 10 educational institutions of their choice.

The maximum fee for admission in Bangla and English versions in colleges under the government's Monthly Pay Order or MPO programme in Dhaka has been set at Tk 5,000. The fee will be Tk 3,000 for both versions in other metropolitan areas outside Dhaka.

The admission fee has been set at Tk 2,000 for district-level colleges and Tk 1,500 for both versions in Upazila or town-level colleges.

The admission fee for the non-MPO or partially government institutions in Dhaka has been set at Tk 7,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 8,000 for the English version, including the development fee, session charge and admission.

The amount has been set at Tk 5,000 for the Bangla version and Tk 6,000 for the English version for non-MPO colleges in metropolitan areas outside Dhaka. The fee is set at Tk 3,000 for Bangla and Tk 4,000 for English at district-level colleges while Upazila or town-level college admission will take Tk 2,500 for the Bangla version and Tk 3,000 for English.

Meanwhile, the government colleges will take admission fees following the government's instructions. They will have to take measures to give waivers as far as possible for students from poor families, those with particular merit, and students with special needs.

Students with special needs who passed the exams, expatriate students, BKSP students, and those awarded special honours at the divisional or national level for cultural activities may apply manually to the boards for college admission.

This year 2,013,597 students took the exams under 11 education boards and 1,672,153 passed.