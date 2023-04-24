Sudanese help one another find medicine, water as state collapses into war

"People started sharing what they need on social media networks and there are others who have available supplies that they share too. I had this idea to group all these cases in one place," he said.

His site has mostly helped people in Khartoum, where much of the fiercest fighting has taken place.

"Most of the needs are medical due to the lack of hospital services, medical staff and the fact that people cannot reach hospitals," Adel said.

VOLUNTEERS

Elsewhere in Khartoum, 25 year-old doctor Makram Waleed has built a 1,200-strong WhatsApp community split into groups for the capital's different districts for people to share information about supplies of basics.

"Whenever I look at a certain area, I find people are actually communicating and we managed to get some people medicine and food," Waleed said.

The biggest requirement for most people was drinking water, he said, but there were also a lot of requests for medicines, particularly for diabetes and blood pressure.

"We don't have money or financial aid. We're just trying to ease communication between people," said.

With most of Khartoum's hospitals shut down, and the few still open offering only limited services, medical needs have been intense.

Doctorbase, a health app run by Ahmed Mujtaba that previously had a network of 30 doctors, has switched from helping Sudanese deal with the existing problems linked to poverty to aiding with those impacted by violence.

Dozens of doctors from around the world have signed up since the fighting erupted on April 15 to volunteer time to advise Sudanese in urgent need of medical help using the app, said Mujtaba, who lives in Canada.

"Unfortunately the last two days we've seen a couple of cases that were urgent. They're not meant to be treated using Telehealth, they actually need to go to a hospital," Mujtaba said.