Ten killed in eastern Congo landslide after more heavy rains

Ten people were killed in a landslide in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Lubero territory overnight on Wednesday, local authorities said - further victims of recent heavy rains that have killed hundreds in floods in the broader region.

A fresh downpour loosened the earth on a hillside above a village in Vuveyi Lac area, burying the victims as they slept in their houses below, said Alain Kiwewa, Lubero's military administrator.

"As of now, the bodies are still under the ground. Work is underway to get them out," he said by phone.

Meanwhile insufficient resources have hampered efforts to recover the many bodies still buried in Kalehe territory in neighbouring South Kivu province, where flash floods swept through two villages last Thursday, submerging buildings in mud and debris.