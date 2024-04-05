Ten Hag blames poor decisions for Man United's shocking defeat to Chelsea

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag expressed frustration and blamed costly mistakes and poor decision-making for his side conceding two stoppage-time goals against Chelsea to lose 4-3 on Thursday.

Ten Hag said his team deserved to win at Stamford Bridge, after rallying from a two-goal deficit with a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and a goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Individual errors, however, led them to defeat just a few days after his team conceded a last-gasp equaliser to Brentford in a 1-1 draw to move further away from a top-four Premier League finish. Man U now sits at sixth with 48 points.