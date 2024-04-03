Injury-hit c braced for tough test at Chelsea, says Ten Hag

Manchester United next visit a Chelsea side who may be reeling in 12th place in the Premier League but have the ability to beat just about any team, manager Erik ten Hag said on the eve of Thursday's Premier League clash.

United are sixth in the standings with 48 points, 11 behind fourth-placed Aston Villa but with a game in hand and need a win at Stamford Bridge in the pursuit of Champions League football.

They defeated Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side 2-1 at Old Trafford in December thanks to a Scott McTominay double.