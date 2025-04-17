Inter reach Champions League semis after 2-2 draw with Bayern

Bayern ensure a nervy finale for the home fans when Eric Dier scored with 14 minutes still remaining

Inter Milan reached the Champions League semi-finals with a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich after an enthralling 2-2 draw in the second leg of their quarter-final tie at the San Siro on Wednesday.

After a goalless opening half, Harry Kane put Bayern ahead on the night and level on aggregate seven minutes after the break but six minutes later Lautaro Martinez netted for Inter.

Inter then looked to have killed the tie off after another three minutes when Benjamin Pavard headed in from a corner but Bayern ensured a nervy finale for the home fans when Eric Dier scored with 14 minutes still remaining.

The hosts held on under severe late pressure and advanced to face Barcelona in the semi-final with the Serie A leaders still on course to complete the treble.