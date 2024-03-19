Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti

At least ten people were killed in a wealthy suburb of Haiti's capital on Monday, there were reports of looting, and thefts of electricity equipment cut the power supply as lawlessness spread to affluent areas and gangs tightened their grip on the city.

A Reuters witness saw at least ten dead bodies, at least some of which had bulletholes, on Monday morning in the streets of upscale Petion-Ville on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, which were later removed by ambulance. Authorities have not commented on the events surrounding the deaths.

Haitians also reported gunfire and looting on Monday morning in the nearby area of Laboule. Later, the streets around Petion-Ville were practically deserted.

Meanwhile, the EDH electricity service said several stations had been attacked and that cables, batteries and documents were stolen.