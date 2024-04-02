Panic in Haiti's capital as wild shooting fills streets

The prime minister announced his resignation on Mar 11.

The transitional council, proposed by Caribbean leaders and brokered by US officials, was set to be formalised within days of Henry's announcement to step down.

Last weekend, troops from the Bahamas and Belize arrived in Jamaica to participate in a training exercise known as Trogon Shield, along with soldiers from Canada, in preparation for deployment to Haiti.

In 2022, Henry called for an international security force to boost Haiti's out-gunned police, but despite the United Nations ratifying the force six months ago progress has been sluggish.

Over 1,500 people were killed in the first three months of this year and around 60 lynched by vigilante groups operating where police presence is lacking, according to a UN report last week.

The report warned of the ongoing recruitment of children into gangs and called for more efforts to stop the flow of firearms, largely from the United States, into the Caribbean country.