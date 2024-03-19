Ten killed in Port-au-Prince suburb as tensions rise in Haiti

Meanwhile, the EDH electricity service said several stations had been attacked and that cables, batteries and documents were stolen.

Armed gangs who have been increasing their power in recent years took advantage of the absence earlier this month of Prime Minister Ariel Henry to escalate violence, attacking infrastructure including police stations and government offices.

Under international pressure and stranded in Puerto Rico, the unelected Henry announced his resignation pending the appointment of a council and temporary replacement a week ago, but the transition council has yet to be appointed amid disagreements by some of the groups putting forward representatives.

A US State Department spokesperson said the council's membership could be finalised "very soon," and that an update could come later on Monday.

Local media reported Haiti's Catholic Church would not participate in the council, as had been previously expected, in order to maintain a "moral distance," although it was quoted as saying that it hoped all sectors would seek a resolution to the crisis.

The church's episcopal council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.