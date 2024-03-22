Haiti gang leader killed as transition council nears completion

CONFLICT IN SUBURBS

As the council seemed to be near completion, heavy gunfire was heard on Thursday near the National Palace off the Champ de Mars square in downtown Port-au-Prince, while people fled shootings in the capital's Petion-Ville suburb.

On Wednesday suspected gang members in Petion-Ville, which has been under attack over recent days, were killed and set on fire - including one leader known as Makandal - in what appeared to be a resurgence of a civilian vigilante movement known as Bwa Kale.

Local media reported another Bwa Kale killing outside the capital on Thursday, though Reuters was unable to verify this.

The state has been largely absent during the violence and police are ill-equipped against heavily armed criminal groups seeking to expand their territorial control of the capital city. Plans for an international security mission, requested by Henry in 2022, remain on hold.

Haq said the international force's swift deployment was critical for the political and security situations to improve.

He said the UN would support restoring Haiti's democratic institutions and called for the protection of civilians.

The UN and other international bodies and embassies have been evacuating staff and other foreigners by helicopter because Haiti's main airport is not secure.

Canada's government said late on Thursday that the Canadian Armed Forces were working with the Canadian Embassy in Haiti to assist in contingency planning. It did not elaborate, but its statement came in response to reports that Canadian soldiers were flown in to protect the Canadian embassy.

The US government on Thursday organised the departure of 90 US citizens from Haiti's northern city of Cap-Haitien to Miami as well as from Port-au-Prince to the Dominican Republic, in addition to 70 it has flown out since Sunday, a State Department spokesperson said.